Jersey Mike’s Subs to open first Maple Valley location

Owners Celebrate With Free Sub Fundraiser

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open in Maple Valley on October 17. Franchise owners Hrant and Elizabeth Peltekian, and their son, the operating partner Raffi Peltekian will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, October 17 to Sunday, October 21 to support Tahoma Schools Foundation.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring Jersey Mike’s Subs to the community of Maple Valley,” said Elizabeth Peltekian. “At Jersey Mike’s, our culture is to give back to the communities that we serve so we have partnered with Tahoma Schools Foundation.” The Peltekians have been franchisees since 2009.

The new restaurant, located at 26300 238th Lane S.E., is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Tahoma Schools Foundation. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (425) 433-6755.