21st Annual Maple Valley Model Train Show

Come on Down to the Whistlestop!! The door swings wide open and in comes bunches of children pulling their parents forward. The loud whistle blows CHOO-CHOO as they stop, trying to absorb the bright lights and the movement of a dozen whizzing projects before them. The kids are all saying, ”Let’s go! I see toys,” as the adults restrain them, suddenly aware of someone right next to them with a greeting of “Welcome to the train show.”

This year’s Model Train Show will again be held at the Gracie Hansen Community Center, 27132 SE Ravensdale Way in Ravensdale on Saturday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For the 21styear, your Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council is sponsoring the Maple Valley Model Train Show. This wonderful community event is both educational and entertaining. This is an event for ALL AGES. Walk among exhibits from all around Puget Sound. You can go at your own pace, checking out the trains and obtaining information from train experts. Don’t forget to stop by the Black Diamond Historical Society presentation of the history of railroading in the Pacific Northwest and the kids’ favorite, Thomas the Train.

There will be door prizes, free catalogs, and publications. On the first day, Saturday the 20th, the annual LEGO train building contest will be held. Entries must be submitted by noon that Saturday: Category I – ages 11 and under, Category II – ages 12-18.

Be sure to share your photos of your favorite train from the show online and invite your family and friends to share in the excitement, too! With plenty of free parking and fun, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

For directions and more information, please visit http://gmvuac.org/train-show. (Photo courtesy request of William Nelson, Kent, WA)