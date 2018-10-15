Black Diamond Police Reports

On 9/10/18, officers took an in station report of a mail theft that occurred in the 25400 block of Kanaskat Dr. The victims were away on vacation and found their mail missing when they returned.

***

On 09/11/18,at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officers received a call regarding an assist to the Milton Police Department.

Officers were advised that the Milton Police Department was requesting that the Black Diamond Police Department locate a male subject at his residence in the 31000 block of 229th AVE SE and detain him for shoplifting in Milton. Officers located the subject at the residence and detained him. Officers then transported the subject to the Auburn Black Diamond Park and Ride where he was placed into the Custody of the Milton Police Department.

***

On 09/12/18, at approximately 10:43 a.m., Officers received a call regarding a suspicious circumstance. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that something moved in his attic and he first believed that it was a rat. The subject then decided that the movement could be a person and he wanted the police to check his attic. Officers arrived at the house and found no one inside the subject’s attic.

***

On 9/15/18, a, at approximately 3:22 p.m., Black Diamond Officers were on routine patrol on Roberts DR. Officers conducted a department of licensing check on the vehicle ahead and the return showed the registered owner of the vehicle was suspended in the third degree. A traffic stop was conducted and officers identified the driver as the registered owner. A criminal citation was issued to the driver for driving while license suspended in the third degree. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

***

On Sunday, 09/16/2018, about 12:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a location in the 29000 block of 216th AVE SE in regard to a noise complaint. Officers were able to contact the parties responsible for the disturbance, and advised them of the Municipal Code for Noise Complaints, and they agreed to cease the music.

***

On Sunday, 09/16/2018, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 30300 block of SR 169 for a speed violation. Upon contacting the 43-year-old female driver, it was determined that she was, about 1 a.m., operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

***