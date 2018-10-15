VOICE of the Valley
Top Menu
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Main Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Events
Articles Around Town
Letters to the Editor
City News and Beat
Police News and Reports
Fire News
Local
Senior Citizen Activities
Church Information
When Coal Was King
Library News
Community Resources
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Local Directories
Service Directory
Church Directory
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Subscribe
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
VOICE of the Valley
Home
News
Top Stories
Events
Articles Around Town
Letters to the Editor
City News and Beat
Police News and Reports
Fire News
Local
Senior Citizen Activities
Church Information
When Coal Was King
Library News
Community Resources
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Local Directories
Service Directory
Church Directory
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Subscribe
Events
Home
›
Community News
›
Events
›
Covington Announces Date for Tree Lighting
Covington Announces Date for Tree Lighting
By
VOICE of the Valley
October 15, 2018
95
0
Share:
Tags
adults
children
community
covington
events
king county
local
news
tree lighting
voice
washington
Previous Article
21st Annual Maple Valley Model Train Show
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Anniversaries
Stephannie and David Jenne Celebrate 1 Year
November 7, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Events
New South County Transfer Station Closer to Reality Council agreement one of the final steps in replacing 50-year-old facility
November 2, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Top Stories
Embracing Change
September 25, 2018
By
Melanie McCoury
When Coal Was King
Pacific Coast Coal Company mine office in Black Diamond, circa 1913
March 6, 2017
By
Bill Kombol
Senior Activities
Maple Valley Senior News Update 3-27-18
March 26, 2018
By
VOICE of the Valley
Top Stories
Spaghetti Feed Gets Cooking
September 11, 2018
By
D'ann Tedford
You may be interested
Community News
Girl Scout Scarecrows on display at Community Center
School Information
Staff, students focus on safety for walkers, bicyclists
Events
GMVAC July Meeting Announcement
Contact
About Us
Home
© Copyright
VOICE of the Valley
. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by
Amanda Hayes
.