Don’t miss the Maple Valley Library Guild’s Fall Book & Media Sale

The Maple Valley Library Guild, a Non-Profit 501(c) (3), is having their big semiannual book and other media sale Oct. 25-27. Books, CDs, DVDs and more have been donated throughout the year by the local public, with most items priced at $2.00 or less. This is your chance to stockpile your reading and listening materials, help the environment by recycling/re-purposing/reusing items and supporting your Maple Valley Library programs.

Sale proceeds help fund the many children through adult programs at the Maple Valley Library such as: Story Time, Summer Reading, science and literacy and holiday activities for children. After Hours Night, Game On, Teen Advisory Board and outreach programs for teens. Lectures & workshops, discussion groups, and performers for adults plus a variety of other programs that is available to everyone at no charge throughout the year.

The sale will be held in the meeting room of the Maple Valley Library, 21844 SE 248thStreet, on:

Thursday, Oct. 25th 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Friday Oct. 26th, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 27th, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Credit cards will be accepted for a minimal fee. Those who especially love a bargain will want to take advantage of the Bag Sale on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., where they can stuff a grocery bag full of books and media for only $5.00 (bags are provided by the Guild & not limited to one bag only).

Don’t forget, the Guild has items available for sale year round at the library. These can be found on the shelves directly inside the main doors and on the Kids Cart in the hallway by the meeting room. If you’d like to become a volunteer with the Guild, brochures explaining what the Guild is and how to become a volunteer are available on the shelves by the front doors. Meetings are the 1stWednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room. You can also support through community rewards programs at Amazon – Smile.Amazon.com, Fred Meyer (if you have a rewards card) or Bartells (use ‘B’ card).