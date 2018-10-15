VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Events
Fall Colors on Display at the Arboretum 

Fall Colors on Display at the Arboretum 

By VOICE of the Valley
October 15, 2018
67
0
Share:

On Saturday, October 20th, from 10AM to 11:30 AM, the Lake Wilderness Arboretum Foundation will host a free docent-guided tour of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum.

This tour will take you for a walk through portions of the Arboretum that feature dazzling fall colors that are now on display in the Arboretum’s gardens. This will include brightly colored fuchsias as well as our collection of Japanese maples. In addition to providing information about the Arboretum’s beautiful plants, our docents will share gardening advice and some of the history of Lake Wilderness and the Arboretum.

The tour will begin at the Nursery in the center of the Arboretum, which is located at 22500 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. See www.lakewildernessarboretum.org for more information.

 

TagsArboretumcommunityeventsking countylocalmaple valleynewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Gingerbread House Contest

Next Article

Black Diamond Police Reports

Related articles More from author

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.