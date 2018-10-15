Fall Colors on Display at the Arboretum 

On Saturday, October 20th, from 10AM to 11:30 AM, the Lake Wilderness Arboretum Foundation will host a free docent-guided tour of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum.

This tour will take you for a walk through portions of the Arboretum that feature dazzling fall colors that are now on display in the Arboretum’s gardens. This will include brightly colored fuchsias as well as our collection of Japanese maples. In addition to providing information about the Arboretum’s beautiful plants, our docents will share gardening advice and some of the history of Lake Wilderness and the Arboretum.

The tour will begin at the Nursery in the center of the Arboretum, which is located at 22500 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. See www.lakewildernessarboretum.org for more information.