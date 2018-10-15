Ruth Esther Gladstone Brazier Passed Away

Ruth Esther Gladstone Brazier

Ruth Ester Brazier, age 85, passed away October 1, 2018 after a long illness at her residence in Black Diamond with her loving family beside her.

She was born on August 25, 1933 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Marie Louise and George Henry Patterson. Her family moved from Calgary to Seattle when she was 5 years old, where she later attended Franklin High School. Ruth was an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe from Canada and Montana.

Ruth met Gerry in 1949 and they were married in 1950 in Kitsap County. They were married for 43 years when he passed away in 1994, while they were living in Kona, Hawaii. They raised three of their five children while living on Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, then moved to Washington where they resided until their five children married and then retired in Hawaii. She was devoted to her family and was caregiver to her husband for many years after he had a stroke.

Ruth resided in Calgary, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii. Ruth loved to travel and went on trips to Australia; China, to see the Great Wall; and to Europe, visiting Germany, France and England.

Aside from her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, David, Daniel, Faith and Grace.

Ruth is survived by her children: Gerald “Baba” Brazier (Joy), R. Shane Brazier (Valerie), Jeanette “Tissy” Kaniho (Dean), Ruth “Tula” Lubecky and Royle “RD” Brazier; 13 grandchildren; Roman, Neil, Schuyler, Renate, Matthew, Cameron, Justin, Madilyn, London, Angela, Kelsey, Josie, and Cassandra; and 8 great grandchildren.

She was a tough, spicy woman who always had a witty comeback and a magnetic personality. She was known for her big sunglasses and straw hats with feather bands.

A service will be held in the future in honor of Ruth and her husband Gerald at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to Evergreen Hospice, 12040 NE 128th Street MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034-3098.

