MVMS paraeducator forges connections with students one smile at a time

When students walk through the 500s hall at Maple View Middle School, they are often met with Rebecca Bergstrom’s vibrant, contagious smile, and an energetic greeting. “Hello!” “Hola!” “Bonjour!” Or, a “Good morning — how was your test?” Bergstrom and Behavior Intervention Specialist Melinda Gray talk briefly with students from all classes as they pass through the hall, along with the occasional high five or pat on the shoulder.

Bergstrom is a paraeducator who works with Gray in the behavior intervention specialist special education classroom, where class sizes range from two students to seven. She also offers support in a chemistry class that has both general education and special education students. In any setting, her energetic, lively and compassionate manner helps her connect with students.

“Rebecca has a positive attitude that permeates her day,” Gray said “She truly enjoys kids and can help them when they are struggling. Her intuitive nature encourages students and they know she is a safe, trusted adult who is in their corner.”

Gray and Bergstrom help students work on social and emotional learning, and equip them with coping mechanisms to use throughout their school day and in life outside school. They discuss and learn about topics such as stress, bullying, and expected/unexpected behaviors. They also help students with homework from other classes, and they’re available throughout the day to assist their students who may need a break or “reset” after a frustrating situation in another class.

On one recent morning, the entry question asked students to share about the last situation that made them lose control emotionally. Emotional check-ins are a frequent part of the BIS classroom — both at the beginning of class and throughout. Bergstrom and Gray ask the students to identify where they are on a five-point scale, where a “1” is “Doing great, feeling good about myself and about what is going on around me” and a “5” is “I can’t stand this. I am ready to explode.” They also share with the students about how they are each feeling and why.

Answering the entry question, one teen described a situation where another student once said mean things to him.

“I didn’t want to do the same thing (back),” the teen continued.

“I like that about you,” Bergstrom replied. “Did you walk away?”

“Yes,” he said.

She asked the student to talk a bit more about how he felt and any coping strategies he used.

“It’s really cool to learn from each student,” says Bergstrom, who spent the past couple of years working one on one with high needs behavior students. “I have fun all day. I do just love connecting with kids, even the really tough ones.”

“Probably the best thing I can give to these kiddos is my energy,” she added. “I really love the feeling that they know that I care about them. … Even if it’s only one person that you can help have a better day, it’s worth it.”

Before working for Tahoma, she served in the Navy, earned her cosmetology license and worked for Starbucks (which she still enjoys doing on the weekends and during summer).

“This is finally home,” Bergstrom says. “I’ve slowed down.”

Although she says she has slowed down, her next goal is earning her associate’s degree and her teaching degree so that she can teach in either science or behavior classes.

Last year, Maple View Middle School administrators found themselves without a boys baseball coach, and the program was at risk of being cut for the season. Bergstrom has a background in fastpitch and felt that this was another chance to connect with students. So, she made a quick decision and went home the day of tryouts to get her glove. Bergstrom and teacher Nathan Oliver coached together. Although some of the boys on the team seemed dubious at first, they quickly learned to respect her abilities and attitude. Bergstrom’s team was undefeated, 6-0.

“She won them over with her enthusiasm, passion, and her knowledge and skill,” Dean of Students Pam McKinney said. “Rebecca is such an asset to our school team and overall climate. She regularly goes above and beyond and looks for ways to make both staff and students feel connected and positive about being here at MVMS. … She’s funny, authentic, and a ‘go-to’ for many people in our building.”

One of Bergstrom and Gray’s students has taken to joining them to greet others in the hall. Although Bergstrom asked him to do it as an assignment initially, he has become infinitely more comfortable with what was once a task and now thoroughly enjoys it. The idea behind the assignment was to ask the student to step out of his comfort zone. It worked.