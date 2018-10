MVMS paraeducator forges connections with students one smile at a time

On one recent morning, the entry question asked students to share about the last situation that made them lose control emotionally. Emotional check-ins are a frequent part of the BIS classroom — both at the beginning of class and throughout. Bergstrom and Gray ask the students to identify where they are on a five-point scale, where a “1” is “Doing great, feeling good about myself and about what is going on around me” and a “5” is “I can’t stand this. I am ready to explode.” They also share with the students about how they are each feeling and why.