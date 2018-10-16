VFW Scholarship/Essay Entries Due October 31, 2018

By Dayle Pieper

This is a reminder that October 31st is the deadline for submitting essays for the 2018 scholarship/essay contests sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

9th-12thgraders may be awarded up to a $30,000 scholarship and a trip to Washington DC for writing and recording an audio essay on “Why My Vote Matters”. For application forms, see “Voice of Democracy” at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships

6th– 8thgraders could be awarded up to $5,000 and a trip to Washington DC for writing an essay on “Why I Honor the American Flag”. For application forms, see “Patriot’s Pen” at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships

3rd, 4th, and 5thgraders also have the opportunity to be awarded cash prizes for writing about “How the American Flag Makes Me Feel”. For application forms, see http://www.vfwwa.org/di/vfw/ v2/default.asp?pid=16325

Students from public, private, parochial schools or home study programs are eligible to enter.