VFW Scholarship/Essay Entries Due October 31, 2018
By Dayle Pieper
This is a reminder that October 31st is the deadline for submitting essays for the 2018 scholarship/essay contests sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
9th-12thgraders may be awarded up to a $30,000 scholarship and a trip to Washington DC for writing and recording an audio essay on “Why My Vote Matters”. For application forms, see “Voice of Democracy” at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships
6th– 8thgraders could be awarded up to $5,000 and a trip to Washington DC for writing an essay on “Why I Honor the American Flag”. For application forms, see “Patriot’s Pen” at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships
3rd, 4th, and 5thgraders also have the opportunity to be awarded cash prizes for writing about “How the American Flag Makes Me Feel”. For application forms, see http://www.vfwwa.org/di/vfw/
Students from public, private, parochial schools or home study programs are eligible to enter.
All essays should be submitted to your local VFW Post. Students in the Maple Valley area will submit their essays to VFW Post 5052. Coordinate delivery of essays via vfwpost5052@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 1491, Maple Valley, WA 98038.