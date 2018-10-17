State Parks announces 2019 free days

Agency sets 12 free day-use visits next year

OLYMPIA – Oct. 17, 2018 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will again offer 12 free days next year, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The first free day of 2019 is New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

“We think the State Parks free days are a great way for people to try a new park or visit an old favorite,” said State Parks Director Don Hoch.

State Parks, in coordination with WDFW, will once again offer a free day on Sunday, June 9, as part of WDFW’s Free Fishing Weekend. This day, combined with the June 8 free day for National Get Outdoors Day, will give visitors an entire weekend to explore state parks for free.

The 2019 State Parks free days are:

Tuesday, Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 21 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tuesday, March 19 — State Parks’ 106th Birthday

Saturday, April 20 — Springtime free day

Monday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day

For more information about the Discover Pass, visit: www.discoverpass.wa.gov.

Find a park here: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Find-a-park