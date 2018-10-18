Happy Hans to perform at Oktoberfest

The ever popular Happy Hans band will perform once again at this year’s Greater Maple Valley Community Center Oktoberfest. This annual event will be held on Friday, October 26. The evening will feature a Bratwurst dinner with Beer or wine, a raffle and of course entertainment by Happy Hans. This is a 21 and older event with a cost of $20.00 which includes your meal and 1 drink. Additional drink tickets available. Please make your advance reservations at the Community Center office; 22010 SE 248th St, or call 425-432-1272. Come prepared for an evening of fun.