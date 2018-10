On Friday, October 19 and Monday, October 22, pavement repair work will take place on SE Kent-Kangley Road. The work requires a lane restriction between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from the Kent city limits to Retreat Kanaskat Road. Motorists should expect delays. This work is weather dependent. No weekend work is scheduled. Visit the My Commute webpage to view the map. For additional locations and schedules, visit the Road Resurfacing webpage.