BLACK DIAMOND NOTICE OF SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting is being called for Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., at the Black Diamond City Council Chambers located at 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the agenda includes: 1) Work Session to review the 2019 Preliminary Budget for revenues and expenditures for: a) Special Revenue and Internal Service Funds, b) Public Works for Street, Water, Sewer and Stormwater Funds, and c) Capital Project Funds.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Friday prior to the meeting at the CouncilChambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.

For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.

DATED this 18th day of October 2018.

Brenda L. Martinez, MMC City Clerk