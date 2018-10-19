BLACK DIAMOND NOTICE OF SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting is being called for Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., at the Black Diamond City Council Chambers located at 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the agenda includes: 1) Work Session to review the 2019 Preliminary Budget for revenues and expenditures for: a) Special Revenue and Internal Service Funds, b) Public Works for Street, Water, Sewer and Stormwater Funds, and c) Capital Project Funds.
The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Friday prior to the meeting at the CouncilChambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.
For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.
DATED this 18th day of October 2018.
Brenda L. Martinez, MMC City Clerk
CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND
October 25, 2018 Special Meeting Agenda
25510 Lawson St., Black Diamond, Washington
6:00 P.M. – CALL TO ORDER, FLAG SALUTE, ROLL CALL
1) WORK SESSION – Review of 2019 Preliminary Budget of Revenues and Expenditures for:
-
Special Revenue and Internal Service Funds
- Public Works for Street, Water, Sewer and Stormwater Funds
-
Capital Project Funds
2) ADJOURNMENT