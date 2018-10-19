City Seeks Volunteers for Lake Wilderness Citizen Advisory Committee

Applications Are Due at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The City of Maple Valley is recruiting individuals who are interested in volunteering to serve two-year terms on the 2019/2020 Lake Wilderness Citizen Advisory Committee. Recruitment is underway for one regular voting member position and one or more alternate, non-voting member, positions.

The alternate members attend meetings to stay informed about the annual work program for Lake Wilderness to be prepared to fill unanticipated vacancies by regular voting members. The Committee represents residents and property owners of the City of Maple Valley to the City Council regarding the aquatic plant management program for Lake Wilderness. Members work with staff on the annual work program, stewardship and education, and preparation of an annual report to Council and the public.

Applicants must reside in, or be property owners of property within the incorporated City limits with at least one citizen member being a shoreline property owner. Members are appointed by the Mayor, subject to consensus by Council. The Committee meets a minimum of four evenings each year at a date and time determined by the membership.

If you are interested in serving your community thought this unique opportunity please stop by City Hall, 22017 SE Wax Road, Suite 200 to pick up an application or download the application at the City’s website, http://www.maplevalleywa.gov .

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Applicant interviews will be held before the City Council on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 6 P.M.