Six cases of Salmonella illness in WA likely linked to cucumbers

Initial investigation suggests Costco three-pack English cucumber

State health officials are working with state, local and federal public health partners to investigate the source of six Salmonella infections.

The six cases include residents of King (1), Snohomish (1), Thurston (1), Yakima (2) and Pierce (1) counties. All were infected with the same strain of Salmonella bacteria. The last confirmed case reported illness on Sept. 15.

Five of the six people reported buying and eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington. The cucumbers linked to the illnesses were sold in three-packs of individually wrapped cucumbers.

If you bought English cucumbers from Costco between Aug. 18 and Sept. 10 and still have them in your refrigerator, the Department of Health recommends throwing them away.

Salmonellosis, the illness caused by infection with Salmonella, can cause diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting. Serious bloodstream infections may also occur.

The outbreak is a reminder of the importance of properly washing fruits and vegetables before eating them. Following food safety guidance can help prevent food-borne illness from a variety of sources.

