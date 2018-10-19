VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Top Stories
SR 516 & 218th Avenue SE Intersection Improvements is complete

SR 516 & 218th Avenue SE Intersection Improvements is complete

By VOICE of the Valley
October 19, 2018
118
0
Share:

Submitted by the City of Maple Valley

This project is now complete!! The contractor has a few minor roadside clean-up items to finish. Thank you to everyone for your patience regarding the paving schedule challenges and work delays.

For more information on this project, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xUUZR. If you have any questions or would like to provide feedback, please contact Bill Bullock, PE, City Engineer at 425-413-8800 or bill.bullock@maplevalleywa.gov

Tagscommunityking countylocalmaple valleynewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

BLACK DIAMOND NOTICE OF SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL ...

Related articles More from author

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.