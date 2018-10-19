VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Community News
Tahoma Grad named Battalion Member of the Month

Tahoma Grad named Battalion Member of the Month

By VOICE of the Valley
October 19, 2018
753
0
Share:
Nathaniel Alan Schreiner
Nathaniel Schreiner

Nathaniel Schreiner

Midshipman 4/C Nathaniel Alan Schreiner, a 2018 graduate of Tahoma Senior High School, has been named the Battalion Member of the Month for September 2018 in the University of Idaho/Washington State University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit. This award is in recognition of those highly performing Midshipmen who demonstrate exceptional humility, aptitude, and military discipline as well as showing promise as an exceptional future leader of Sailors and Marines in accordance with the highest standards and traditions of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. Submitted by Cary Collins.

Tags2018battaliongraduatemilitarynathaniel schreinertahomatahoma high school
Previous Article

Happy Hans to perform at Oktoberfest

Next Article

City Seeks Volunteers for Lake Wilderness Citizen ...

Related articles More from author

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.