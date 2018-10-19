Tahoma Grad named Battalion Member of the Month

Midshipman 4/C Nathaniel Alan Schreiner, a 2018 graduate of Tahoma Senior High School, has been named the Battalion Member of the Month for September 2018 in the University of Idaho/Washington State University Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit. This award is in recognition of those highly performing Midshipmen who demonstrate exceptional humility, aptitude, and military discipline as well as showing promise as an exceptional future leader of Sailors and Marines in accordance with the highest standards and traditions of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. Submitted by Cary Collins.