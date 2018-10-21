Maple Valley house fire

Maple Valley, Wash – October 21, 2018 – Much of a small single-story home was destroyed by an early morning fire in the 20000 block of Maxwell Rd. SE.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence at 3:20 am. after neighbors reported the fire to 911. When they arrived, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and fought the fire from the exterior due to the possibility of collapse.

It took approximately two hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Two people live in the home according to neighbors. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Because this fire took place in an area of Maple Valley without hydrants, a series of “tenders” rotated bringing water to the main fire engine at the scene. These large water capacity fire engines would arrive, pump their water into the other engine, and then refill at the closest fire hydrant.

A King County Fire Investigator is on scene to determine what started the fire.