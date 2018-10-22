Black Diamond Library November News

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

November 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Adults

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time follows with toys and bubbles.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Monday, November 5, 3:30-5pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open house.

Mickey Mouse is Turning 90!

Saturday, November 17, 11am-1pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Celebrate Mickey’s Birthday at the library! Crafts for all ages! Mickey themed treats! Classic Mickey on the big screen!

Adults

STARS Workshop

A Crow, a Puddle and a Doll Buggy: All Season Science Exploration

Saturday, November 3, 2:30pm

Presented by Tammy Q. Tasker, Ph.D.

Discover ways to encourage children’s natural curiosity and observation skills. Taking inspiration from the Scandinavian emphasis on year-round outdoor play, learn how to make the most of our changing Pacific Northwest weather and environment to stimulate children’s imaginations.

Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Curriculum and Learning Environments.

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting

Wednesday, November 14, 5pm

This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!