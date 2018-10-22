Black Diamond Library November News
Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010
360.886.1105
November 2018 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Family Story Times
Monday, November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Social time follows with toys and bubbles.
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Monday, November 5, 3:30-5pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open house.
Mickey Mouse is Turning 90!
Saturday, November 17, 11am-1pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Celebrate Mickey’s Birthday at the library! Crafts for all ages! Mickey themed treats! Classic Mickey on the big screen!
Adults
STARS Workshop
A Crow, a Puddle and a Doll Buggy: All Season Science Exploration
Saturday, November 3, 2:30pm
Presented by Tammy Q. Tasker, Ph.D.
Discover ways to encourage children’s natural curiosity and observation skills. Taking inspiration from the Scandinavian emphasis on year-round outdoor play, learn how to make the most of our changing Pacific Northwest weather and environment to stimulate children’s imaginations.
Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Curriculum and Learning Environments.
Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting
Wednesday, November 14, 5pm
This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!