Enumclaw Library November News
Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
360.825.2045
November 2018 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Thursday, November 1, 8 and 15, 3:30-5pm
Family program, all ages welcome.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house.
Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish
Friday, November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10:30am–12pm
Newborn to age 5 with adult.
Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.
Toddler Story Times
Tuesday, November 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am
Ages 2 to 3 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Infant & Young Toddler Story Times with Stay & Play
Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10:30am
Newborn to 24 months with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Enumclaw Children’s Book Club
Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventuresby Kate DiCamillo
Tuesday, November 13, 4pm
Ages 8 to 12, accompanying adults welcome.
Tweens & Teens
Game On!
Friday, November 2, 3pm
Middle and high school ages.
Play video games at the library!
Study Zone
Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4pm
Grades K-12.
Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for FREE homework help from a volunteer tutor.
Writers’ Hall
Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4pm
Ages 11 and older, adults welcome.
It’s National Novel Writing Month!
The Writers’ Hall is a dedicated quiet space for you to put your ideas on paper. Snack, write, and access resources for aspiring writers.
Art of Arabesque: Watercolor Workshop
Saturday, November 10, 1pm
Presented by Amina Quraishi.
Ages 10 and older, adults welcome.
Arabesque art is decorative art consisting of rhythmic linear patterns with floral and vegetal foliage. Learn to draw an arabesque pattern with step-by-step instructions and paint with watercolor.
All supplies provided.
Registration required.
Teen Advisory Board
Wednesday, November 14, 4pm
Grades 9-12.
Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.
College Readiness Presented in Spanish
Saturday, November 17, 2-4pm
Presentado por Samuel A. Paredes.
The focus of this session is to help parents and students understand the rigorous process that students go through in order to become eligible for college. If parents are made aware of this long process at the early stages of their children’s lives, they can become prepared to counsel their children later on when they need to take college preparatory courses in high school to be eligible for college. In addition, part of the focus for this session is to discuss performance standards and standardized testing of students.
Tabletop Tuesday
Tuesday, November 27, 6:30pm
Teens and adults welcome! Ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Meet fellow new tabletop game players while learning a game together, or join experienced players in open game play
Adults
Need Help from DSHS?
Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1pm
Do you need help from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)? The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.
No appointment necessary.
Enumclaw Library Advisory Board Meeting
Wednesday, November 7, 6pm
Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic
Thursday, November 8, 5:30-7:30pm
Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come, first served basis.
Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others.
Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending.
For more information, 206.398.4319.
Enumclaw Library Book Group
Everyone Brave is Forgivenby Chris Cleave
Wednesday, November 14, 2pm
Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting
Wednesday, November 14, 7pm
Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.