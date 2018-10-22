Enumclaw Library November News

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

360.825.2045

November 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Thursday, November 1, 8 and 15, 3:30-5pm

Family program, all ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish

Friday, November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10:30am–12pm

Newborn to age 5 with adult.

Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, November 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times with Stay & Play

Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Enumclaw Children’s Book Club

Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventuresby Kate DiCamillo

Tuesday, November 13, 4pm

Ages 8 to 12, accompanying adults welcome.

Tweens & Teens

Game On!

Friday, November 2, 3pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play video games at the library!

Study Zone

Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4pm

Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for FREE homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Writers’ Hall

Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4pm

Ages 11 and older, adults welcome.

It’s National Novel Writing Month!

The Writers’ Hall is a dedicated quiet space for you to put your ideas on paper. Snack, write, and access resources for aspiring writers.

Art of Arabesque: Watercolor Workshop

Saturday, November 10, 1pm

Presented by Amina Quraishi.

Ages 10 and older, adults welcome.

Arabesque art is decorative art consisting of rhythmic linear patterns with floral and vegetal foliage. Learn to draw an arabesque pattern with step-by-step instructions and paint with watercolor.

All supplies provided.

Registration required.

Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, November 14, 4pm

Grades 9-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.

College Readiness Presented in Spanish

Saturday, November 17, 2-4pm

Presentado por Samuel A. Paredes.

The focus of this session is to help parents and students understand the rigorous process that students go through in order to become eligible for college. If parents are made aware of this long process at the early stages of their children’s lives, they can become prepared to counsel their children later on when they need to take college preparatory courses in high school to be eligible for college. In addition, part of the focus for this session is to discuss performance standards and standardized testing of students.

Tabletop Tuesday

Tuesday, November 27, 6:30pm

Teens and adults welcome! Ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Meet fellow new tabletop game players while learning a game together, or join experienced players in open game play

Adults

Need Help from DSHS?

Wednesday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1pm

Do you need help from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)? The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.

No appointment necessary.

Enumclaw Library Advisory Board Meeting

Wednesday, November 7, 6pm

Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic

Thursday, November 8, 5:30-7:30pm

Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come, first served basis.

Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others.

Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending.

For more information, 206.398.4319.

Enumclaw Library Book Group

Everyone Brave is Forgivenby Chris Cleave

Wednesday, November 14, 2pm

Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting

Wednesday, November 14, 7pm

Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.