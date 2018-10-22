Maple Valley Library November Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

November 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Children & Families

Family Pajama Story Times

Monday, November 5, 12 and 26, 7pm

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, November 6, 13 and 27, 10:30am

Wednesday, November 7, 14 and 28, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Playtime follows.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Tuesday, November 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5pm

Grades K-12.

Need a study buddy? Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

A World of Wizardry Awaits at Your Library!

Thunderbird Common Room (Game On!) ​

Thursday, November 8 and 29, 4pm

For tweens and teens.

Come to Thunderbird Common Room for Game On console gaming and Wizarding World activities.

Play Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PS3 and Xbox games or just hang out with friends.

Visit kcls.org/wizardry to find more events.

A World of Wizardry Awaits at Your Library!

Thunderbird House Party: Teen After Hours

Friday, November 9, 7pm

Middle and high school ages ONLY.

We’re opening the library on Friday night just for teens! Play video games or board games, use computers, eat pizza and hangout with friends.

Watch the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(PG-13), make fandom crafts and enjoy some butterbeer!

Please register beginning October 12. Teens must be picked up by 9:30pm.

Visit kcls.org/wizardry to find more events.

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, November 13, 4pm

Grades 6-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate!

Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.

A World of Wizardry Awaits at Your Library!

Ilvermorny House Colors

Thursday, November 15, 4pm

For tweens and teens.

Make your own toasty-warm scarf! Choose your favorite colors or show your Ilvermorny pride and showcase your house colors. Make buttons of your house mascot or create unique designs.

Visit kcls.org/wizardry to find more events.

Upcycle Your Bags and Bows

Saturday, November 17, 2pm

Presented by Emily Mallory, Emily’s Papercrafts.

Ages 10 to adult.

Use recycled materials to create a modern and up-cycled look for your packages.

All supplies provided.

Online registration required beginning Saturday, November 3.

A World of Wizardry Awaits at Your Library!

Wizarding World Trivia

Tuesday, November 27, 7pm

Ages 11 and older.

Calling all Wizarding World experts! Join us for a fast-paced trivia game that will test your knowledge of Fantastic Beasts and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Play solo or on teams to participate in this friendly competition. Prizes and House Points will go to winning teams.

Visit kcls.org/wizardry to find more events.

Adults

One-on-One Computer Help

Thursday, November 1, 8, 15 and 29, 2pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Drop in to a session or call ahead for an appointment.

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, November 7, 6:30pm

The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services.

All are welcome!

Computer Class: Microsoft Word 2016 Level 2

Thursday, November 8, 7pm

Do more with Word 2016 with hyperlinks, bookmarks, document themes, style sets and more.

Registration begins October 25 online, in person or call 425.432.4620.

Visual Journaling

Saturday, November 10, 1:30pm

In this hands-on workshop, explore ways to record daily experiences and memories by creating a visual journal. Learn basic drawing and watercolor skills and how to create your own journal.

Space is limited.Registration required beginning October 27.

Maple Valley Library Tuesday Evening Book Group

The Devil in the White Cityby Erik Larson

Tuesday, November 13, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

Eruption by Steve Olson

Wednesday, November 14, 10am

Life Coaching Mini-Workshop: Family/Life/Work Balance

Sunday, November 18, 2pm

you find yourself saying yes to everyone and everything? Do you feel like you are letting yourself and others down? Explore what lies behind your beliefs and obligations and consider ways to streamline what you say “yes” to in your life.

Join certified transformational life coach Marie Johnson, on the 3rd Sunday of September, October and November for a series of workshops to help you find what really matters.

Registration begins Sunday, November 4.

STARS Workshop STEM in the Early Years

Wednesday, November 28, 6:30pm

Presented by Katy Yasi.

Adults only!

Develop a better understanding of ways to use developmentally appropriate technology to teach children about the scientific method and to explore math and engineering concepts.

Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Curriculum and Learning Environments.

Register online for classes at www.kcls.org/stars or call the library.