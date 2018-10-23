VOICE of the Valley

Biplanes to Conduct Flyover at Tahoma National Cemetery

By VOICE of the Valley
October 23, 2018
Biplanes over Tnc

Biplanes over TncAs many as six World War II biplanes will conduct a flyover at Tahoma National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11 at 11:05 AM in recognition of the World War I centennial. The flyover, which will consist of two passes of the open cockpit planes at an altitude of 500 feet, will include the Boeing-Stearman Model 75 and N3N aircraft performing a Missing Man Formation in honor of all veterans who have died in military service. Members of the Stearman Group of Puget Sound will be piloting the flyover, weather permitting. Submitted by Cary Collins.

