Black Diamond Police News Updated 10-23-18

On 9/17/18, officers were in the 32500 block of Railroad Ave when they received a report of an assault that had occurred two days prior on 9-15-18 around 10 p.m. The suspect, a 37 year old male, was already in custody for another incident. Additional charges of Assault 4 Domestic Violence and Exposing Children to Domestic Violence were filed.

On 09/17/2018, at 11:32 a.m. officers responded to the 32500 block of Railroad AVE and arrested a subject for Harassment-Domestic Violence. The subject was booked into the Enumclaw Jail.

On 9/17/2018, between 9:50 p.m and 10:04 p.m. an officer observed an intoxicated subject walking in the dark along the wrong side of the road in the 25100 block of Roberts Drive. The subject provided a breath sample using a PBT, which registered his blood alcohol at .285. The subject was transported to the 76 Gas Station on 3rd Avenue and released to his girlfriend who took him home.

On Monday, 09/17/2018, between 10 and 10:22 p.m., Officers contacted two juveniles in the 24700 block of Roberts DR. Subsequent investigation determined that the individuals were under the influence of intoxicants, and they were released to their parents at the scene.

On 09/20/18, at approximately 1:28 p.m. hours, Officers received a call regarding an assault. Officers were informed that a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had just assaulted her at a residence in the 25700 block of Lawson ST and left the scene in a vehicle. Officers responded to the residence and contacted the victim. The victim was treated for minor injuries from the Black Diamond Fire Department. Probable cause for assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) was established and the 51-year-old male suspect was later located and arrested.

On 09/21/18, at approximately 2:13 p.m., Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a report of three separate abandoned vehicles in the Eagle Creek development. Two vehicles were reported to be parked on Sunny LN and the third was reported to be parked on Bruckners WAY. Officers were able to determine each vehicle was parked in front of the registered owners current residence. Officers spoke with each registered owner and advised them of the municipal code authorizing vehicles with expired license plates/registration to be towed from a public roadway. The parties contacted all agreed to move their vehicles.

On 09/21/18, at approximately 16:45 p.m. hours Black Diamond Officers were contacted by a subject at the police station who had been the victim of a domestic violence. Officers arrested the suspect, a 33-year-old male, and booked him into Issaquah jail for Assault 4 Domestic Violence.

On Friday, 09/21/2018, about 11:50 p.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 25500 block of Lawson ST for a speed violation. Subsequent investigation determined that the 41-year-old male driver was under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

On 9/22/18, about 8 a.m., officers responded to the 29100 block of 216 AVE SE for a suspicious subject. Officers contacted the subject and found he is homeless, sleepingoutside. Officers contacted a King County agency who came out and contacted thesubject. The subject was offered numerous services in order to improve hiscurrent situation, but ultimately refused help.

On 9/22/2018, between 4:40 and 4:50 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 22500 block of SE 288th Street for a suspicious vehicle/circumstance. A white Cadillac Escalade with an unknown WSU plate stopped in the area to ask kids for directions. Area check was negative.