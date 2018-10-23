Great Support Keeps the Black Diamond Community Center Going Strong

Editor, the VOICE:

The Black Diamond Community Center’s 27th annual fundraising Dinner Auction, held October 6th, was a great success. All money made from this event, almost $37,000 raised, stays in our community to help seniors and families who need assistance. We provide food, gas vouchers, dairy cards, rental assistance, clothing, diapers, emergency vehicle repairs, housing repairs, and help with prescriptions drugs.

Our sponsors were very generous this year. Thank you to: Black Diamond Recycling & Transfer (Dave Ambur), Mary Kay (Karin Ambur), Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company, Ten Trails, Curtis Lang Custom Homes, TRM Wood Products, Goodfellow Bros. Inc., Black Diamond Bakery & Deli, Anesthesia Equipment Supply Inc., Lake Sawyer Grocery, Commencement Bank, Kenyon Disend PLLC, Royal Towing, Lennar Homes, and Palmer Coking Coal.

Johnny Morris of TRM Wood Products was our auctioneer. He donates time, money, and had some of his employees attend. Johnny is the best.

Our Board of Directors does so much work before our big night. Thank you to Keith Watson, Jude Irish, Elsie Parkin, Becky Olness, Dave Ambur, Joe Androsko, Sue Androsko, Tamie Deady, LeRoy Holcomb, Marsha Tetzlaff, and Judy Watson.

Our cook Jude Irish (Board member) and her assistant Kim Borgen cooked up a special prime rib dinner everyone enjoyed. Kitchen crew members Dan Spino, Ron Brentson, Barbara Besagno, LeRoy Holcomb, Mary Ann Knarreborg, James Lesinski, and the lovely ladies from the Mutual of Enumclaw kept things moving all evening.

Cashiers Kristie Pechenyuk, Renee Wasson, and Crystal Martin helped make the close-out run efficiently. Bartenders Setheni Kirschnick and Irene Vaughn always add fun and charm to our events. Silent Auction closers Bill and Sandi Hooper, Melissa Oglesbee, and Kym Sulman did an amazing job wrapping up bids. Extra help with décor were Leih Mulvihill, Irene Vaughn, and Judy Watson. Special thanks go to Susan Kriz for wonderful piano music, and Mariah Deady for creative artwork. Staff works very hard year-round to make this event a success: Leslie Johnson, Helen Bittner, Irene Vaughn, Kym Sulman, Mary Ann Knarreborg, and James Lesinski. They are the best workers around.

Live Auction items were donated by Janie Edelman, Irene Vaughn, Howard & Dorothy Botts, Cheryl Hanson, Brock & Tamie Deady, Brenda Evenson, Black Diamond Antiques, Mike Lind, Lind’s Meats, Jude Irish, Ernie & Tori Ammons, Black Bear Outpost, Nothing Fancy Vintage Décor & Gifts, Keith & Judy Watson, Ron & Becky Olness, Fifth Avenue Theatre, Hamanasu Teppanyaki & Sushi, Maureen O’Brien, The Smokehouse & More, Black Diamond Pizza & Deli, Mike & Sue Androsko, Colt & Marsha Tetzlaff, Reagan Dunn, Gracene’s Cupcake Boutique, Europa, Bounce at Diamond Square, Black Diamond Auto Parts, Sahara Pizza, Money Man Pawn, Lumber House Brewery, Studio Barre and Lounge, Black Gold Coffee Company, Royal Towing, Cenex Convenience Store, Italian Fresh Pizza, Hop Jack’s, Farrelli’s, S’Wiched, Frankie’s Pizza, Starbucks, Les Schwab, Grocery Outlet, and Oshio 2 Teriyaki & Burger.

Silent Auction baskets make up half of our revenue for this wonderful event. The following list includes those who donated items for the silent auction: Angel Goral, Bill & Sandi Hooper, Bill & Sheri Roth, BJ’s Beauty & Barber, Black Bear Outpost, Black Diamond Antiques, Black Diamond Auto Parts, Black Diamond Auto Wrecking, Black Diamond Bakery & Restaurant, Black Diamond Eagles, Black Diamond Pizza & Deli, Black Diamond Recycling & Transfer, Black Gold Coffee Company, Bounce at Diamond Square, Brealey Realty, Brenda Hanson, Brock & Tamie Deady, Carpinito Brothers, Cenex Convenience Store, Cheryl Hanson, Children’s Museum of Tacoma, Colt & Marsha Tetzlaff, Cougar Mountain Zoo, Craig & Judy Goodwin, Curtis & Linda Patterson, Dave & Karin Ambur, Dazzled Dame, Leih Mulvihill, Dennis & Diana Boxx, Element’s Massage, Elsie Parkin, Ernie & Tori Ammons, Europa, Farrelli’s Pizza, Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle’s Restaurant, Frankie’s Pizza, Fritz Gottfried, Gracene’s Cupcake Boutique, Grocery Outlet of Maple Valley, Hawthorn Tree Massage & Emu Ranch, Hop Jack’s, Howard & Dorothy Botts, Irene Vaughn, Italian Fresh Pizza Co., Janie Edelman, Jay & Jude Irish, Johnson’s Do-It Center, Jude Irish, Karl & Jennifer Koch, Keith & Judy Watson, Ken & Cindy Brown, Kusak Cut Glass Works, Les Schwab of Maple Valley, Lind’s Meats, Mike Lind, Lumber House Brewery LLC, Mary Kay, Karin Ambur, Maureen O’Brien, Melissa Oglesbee, Mike & Sue Androsko, Money Man Pawn, Nordic Museum, Northwest Marketing & Management, Northwest Outdoor Center, Nothing Fancy Vintage Décor & Gifts, Oshio 2 Teriyaki & Burger, Palmer Coking Coal Company, Pythians, Reagan Dunn, Richard & Sharon Gonzalez, Ron & Becky Olness, Royal Towing, Safeway at Maple Valley, Sahara Pizza, Sawyer Spa & Clinical Massage, Seattle Children’s Museum, Serena Hair Design, Sharon Veldhuis, Sherri Potts, Sons of Italy, Starbucks of Maple Valley, Studio Barre and Lounge, S’Wiched, T&B Nails & Spa, Tacoma Children’s Museum, The Loft Salon & Spa, The Smokehouse & More, Tractor Supply Company of Enumclaw, TRM Wood Products, Work-Sports & Outdoors.

Thank you also to all of you who support our programs all year round: Ten Trails, Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Black Diamond Maple Valley, Black Diamond Eagles, Enumclaw Lions, Pythians, St. Barbara Church, Lake Sawyer Christian Church, Lake Sawyer Community Club, McGann Electric, and The Loft Salon & Spa.

Thank you everyone who attended our dinner. Thank you for supporting our event, so we can help so many others. We are able to assist seniors and families with emergency help because of YOU. The Black Diamond Community Center is lucky to have so much support.

Thank you