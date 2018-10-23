Holiday Food Donations Needed

Each year the Maple Valley Food Bank provides around 500 local families and individuals with a holiday basket for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It includes all the food necessary for a holiday meal. Donations of the following food is greatly appreciated: stuffing, gravy, broth, cornbread mix, canned pumpkin, canned sweet potato, sugar, coffee, cider mix, etc.

Monetary donations are always welcome to help purchase turkey’s. For more information visit www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org