Holiday Food Donations Needed

By VOICE of the Valley
October 23, 2018
60
0
Each year the Maple Valley Food Bank provides around 500 local families and individuals with a holiday basket for Thanksgiving and Christmas.  It includes all the food necessary for a holiday meal.  Donations of the following food is greatly appreciated: stuffing, gravy, broth, cornbread mix, canned pumpkin, canned sweet potato, sugar, coffee, cider mix, etc.
Monetary donations are always welcome to help purchase turkey’s. For more information visit www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org.

