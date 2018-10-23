Persevering in the Face of Discouragement

The person who first made the statement “life is not easy” speaks on behalf of all of us. We can all attest that life can be extremely difficult and discouraging at times. Each day can have a new set of problems and setbacks. No one understands this more than the beloved president Abraham Lincoln.

At the age of seven, he had to go to work to help support his family. At nine, his mother died. At twenty-two, he lost his job as a store clerk. At twenty-three, he went into debt and became a partner in a small store. At twenty-six, his partner died leaving him a huge debt. At twenty-five he was elected to Legislature. At age twenty-six his sweetheart died. At age twenty-seven he had a nervous breakdown. By the age of thirty-five, he had been defeated twice when running for a seat in Congress. At the age of thirty-seven, he won the election. At thirty-nine, he lost his reelection bid. At forty-one, his four-year-old son died. At forty-two, he was rejected for a land officer role. At forty-five, he ran for the Senate and lost. At forty-seven, he was defeated for the nomination for Vice President. At forty-nine, he ran for Senate again and lost again. At the age of fifty-one, he was elected President of the United States.

Even in the most trying and disparaging moments of life, Lincoln remained faithful. What kept him from the defeat of discouragement? I believe the power behind his perseverance is shared in his own words as he writes “I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom, and that of all about me seemed insufficient for the day.”

Lincoln understood how to persevere in the face of discouragement. God does not promise that this life will be easy, He simply tells us to remain“steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your toil is not in vain in the Lord.” – 1 Corinthians 15:58.

Are you discouraged? Take some advice from a man who knew what discouragement was all about and how to overcome it on his knees before the Lord.

