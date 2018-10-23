Shop w/ a Cop Fundraiser Dinner at Green River/BD Eagles #1490

Come Join Green River (Black Diamond) Eagles #1490 for an amazing dinner, silent auction, country band, joker poker and more on Friday, November 2nd to raise money for Shop W/ A Cop.

$11 for Dinner

Which includes:

Famous Eagles Pulled Pork Sandwich (Big Portions!)

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Fresh Baked Fruit Pies

Silent Auction of Local Gift Cards & Gift Baskets

All Proceeds support Black Diamond kids attending Shop W/ A Cop.

‘Shop with a Cop’ is an annual holiday event for at-risk and less fortunate children who can benefit from a positive interaction with a police officer. Each child receives $50 to shop with a cop at Wal-Mart in Covington and are encouraged to purchase something special for themselves around the holiday season. Shop with a Cop is made possible by Greater King County Police Activities League, Maple Valley Rotary, Covington Rotary, Black Diamond Kiwanis Club, Green River (Black Diamond) Eagles, Mary’s Place and dozens of personal and professional donations.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds the program. You can contribute by following clicking here.