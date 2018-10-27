VOICE of the Valley

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in Vancouver, mother may be heading to Mexico

By VOICE of the Valley
October 27, 2018
An Amber Alert has been issued in California for the 4-year-old Vancouver girl who police believe was abducted by her non-custodial mother. Authorities believe she could be taking the girl to Mexico.

4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez has been in foster care since 2017, after being removed from her mother’s home.

Aranza was on a court-supervised visit at the Vancouver Mall sometime Thursday afternoon, October 25th

Komo News 4 Photo

with her mother, Esmeralda Lopez, when police say she was abducted.

