Austin Renshaw has been missing for 15 years now!

October 27th marked the 15 year anniversary

since Austin went missing.

The people that Austin was last seen with refused to come

forward because of this form of hatred and greed.

It has caused their family great sorrow

and grief because of fear no one has spoken.

They are seeking one person with a heart not to tell us rumors

but to please tell us the truth.

His family has endured horrific pain and sorrow

just one anonymous phone call

to America’s Most Wanted or Crimestoppers

could bring their family closure.

They need to heal and move forward.

If this was a loved one in your family or a missing child,

would you not want to bring them home?

Austin is loved and they will never stop the pursuit to find him.