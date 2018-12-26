Kent, Wash – December 23, 2018 – A fire in an electrical panel has shut down an ice rink in the 6000 block of S. 240 Street.

Puget Sound Fire was initially dispatched to a sprinkler alarm at 11:30 am, that was upgraded to a commercial building fire after reports were received of smoke coming from the compressor room used for the ammonia-based cooling system.

Staff in the facility quickly and safely evacuated everyone from the building and there were no injuries.

Firefighters found a large electrical panel which had caught fire, activating the sprinkler system. By isolating the electrical system, the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no danger of an ammonia leak.

According to the investigator, this fire is considered accidental.

The property owner plans on correcting the problem quickly and reopening for the busy holiday season.