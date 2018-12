Black Diamond Senior News Updated 12-25-18

Black Diamond Community Center

31605 Third Ave (SR 169), 360-886-1011

Monday thru Thursday, 9a.m.-4p.m.

Serving Black Diamond and the surround area.

NUTRITION

Served Tuesdays and Thursdays, lunch served at 12p.m., Noon, $4 suggested contribution. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early if possible. Social hour starts at 11a.m. Special events require reservations for all in advance; be sure to check the dates below for those parties.

Reservations recommended in advance for groups.

December 25, Tuesday: Christmas Day holiday, Center closed.

December 27, Thursday: Steak Ranchero, Brown Rice, Applesauce, Green Salad.

January 1st, Tuesday: New Year’s Holiday, no lunch served.

January 3rd, Thursday: Vegetable Lasagna, Salad, Green Beans, French Bread, Pears, Brownie.

January 8th, Tuesday: BBQ Pork Sandwich, Green Beans, Appleslaw, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, Apricot Nectar.

January 10, Thursday: Stuffed Bell Pepper, Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Peach Crisp.

January 15, Tuesday: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Carrots, Wheat Roll, Spinach Salad, Fig Newton.

January 17, Thursday: Dance Party with Stan’s Band: Cajun Chicken Pasta, Green Salad, Garlic Breadsticks, Mixed Citrus.

EXERCISE and HEALTH

Walk & Talk Group: Mondays and Wednesdays. Group meets at 7:30am at the Ravensdale Dog Park on Mondays and Fridays, and the Wilderness Trail on Wednesdays. The group comes back to the BDCC for coffee afterwards.

Blood Pressure Checks: Come get your blood pressure checked every Thursday from 11:30a.m. to 12 Noon by volunteers from the Black Diamond Fire Department.

TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Group meets on Fridays in the BDCC Pool Room. Weigh-in and social hour starts at 9am, and the meeting time is 10a.m.-11a.m. Lose weight and make new friends with this great support group!

Foot Care: Third Thursday of every month, with Karen Poppleton, for only $30. Call 360-886-1011 to make your appointment. The next three dates available are: January 17, February 21, and March 21.

AARP Smart Driver Course: Starting in 2019, we will offer a Smart Driver course for those looking for insurance discounts, in the months of February, May, August, and November. Actual class dates will be announced as soon as we receive them.

SHIBA: Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors: Do you have questions about health insurance plans? Call 1-800-562-6900 to set up an appointment with an advisor to discuss different options available for you.

Please Donate your Eyeglasses: Do you have old pairs of eyeglasses you no longer use? The Enumclaw Lions Club has a donation box at the BDCC.

Diabetic Shoe Fittings: Are you in need of or interested in getting diabetic shoes? Appointments with representatives from Priority Footwear are available. Contact Adrian Walsh at 206-957-7772 for information.

FUN AND MORE FUN

Play Pool with Clayton: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10a.m. to 11:30a.m.

Pinochle with Roger and Mary: Tuesdays after Lunch, 12:45p.m. to 2:15p.m.

B-I-N-G-O with Eric: Thursdays after Lunch, 12:45p.m. to 2:15p.m.

Dance Parties with Stan’s Band: The first dance of the year is on January 17th (Thursday); this party does not require reservations, but if you are bringing a bigger group, please let us know in advance. Also, the Valentine’s Day dance will be on February 14th (Thursday); this party requires reservations for all attendees in advance. All parties start at 10:30a.m. and lunch is served at 12 Noon. Please note that parking is limited and carpooling is recommended.

Sons of Italy Lodge 1809: Dinner meeting second Friday of the month at 6:30pm, September thru June. The next two dates are December 14 and January 11th.

KING COUNTY PROPERTY TAX REDUCTION PROGRAM

This program is available to property owners who are one of the following categories and meet income requirements.

At least 61 years old on December 31 on the year before the tax is due (age 62 in the year of exemption; proof of age required);

DISABILITY: owners who are unable to work due to a disability, with no age requirement (proof of disability is required); or VETERANS who are entitled and who are receiving compensation from the US Department of Veterans Affairs for a total disability rating to a service-connected disability (documentation required).

For more information sheets and an application form, stop by the Black Diamond Community Center, or call Cheryl or Leslie at 360-886-1011.

FREE – FREE – FREE !!!

Free Pet Food: Once a month for low-income seniors. Sponsored by the Humane Society. Come by the BDCC to fill out an application.

Free Winter Items: The BDCC has the following items available to help you stay warm: lap blankets, winter hooded coats for seniors and grandchildren, winter hats, socks, and gloves. Call 360-886-1011 for details.

Food Bank: Need an emergency box for a few days? We can help with basic canned and dried goods, and baked goods from the local Safeway. Hours are Monday thru Thursday, 9am-4pm.

Clothing Bank: We have an assortment of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Selection varies seasonally. Call to check availability for appointments.

Wheel Chairs, Walkers & Canes: These are available for your use. Please donate any clean items you no longer use. Items must be in good condition.

Need transportation for appointments? Please call Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation at 360-802-3206, or King County Metro Access Service at 1-800-770-1999.