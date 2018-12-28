UPDATE: Shooting in Covington – Female shot and killed by male suspect in Covington. 

On 12/27/2018 at 1:40 PM, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an occupant inside the residence located near the 25000 BLK 180 AVE SE, Covington. The caller was reporting a shooting had just occurred inside the location. Deputies arrived on-scene and were able to remove 4 adults and an infant from the house, thankfully they were un-injured. A 30 year old female victim was also located inside the house deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. It was believed the male suspect who also lived at the residence could still be inside the house. Deputies held their positions inside the house and waited for KCSO TAC30 SWAT team to arrive.

TAC30 Deputies were able to locate, with the help of a robot and pole camera a 32 year old male inside of one of the bedrooms. He was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A shotgun that was believed to be used, was also found inside the bedroom with the male. Detectives are confident that there are no suspects outstanding in this incident.

King County Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate motive for this shooting. Both the male and female were not dating but did rent out separate rooms in the house.