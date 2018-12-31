House Fire in Covington

A garage was heavily damaged tonight during a fire in the 18200 block of SE 262 Place in Covington on December 28 2018.

The fire was reported by neighbors at 10:27 pm, who tried to fight it with a garden hose.

When Puget Sound RFA firefighters arrived, the flames had already burned through the roof and fully engulfed the front of the garage. Fortunately, the fire was contained by the fire walls of the garage and did not spread into the living space of the single-story home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Washington Water Damage is providing a free board-up service to secure and protect the house.