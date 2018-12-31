James Douglas Graham ‘Doug” Passed Away

Doug was born July 6, 1955 in Sunnyside, Washington and died December 20, 2018 at his home in Maple Valley.

Doug graduated from Tahoma High School in 1973.

He worked at and retired from Boeing and loved hunting and fishing.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, James and sister, Kathy.

He is survived by his mother, Verla Ceraham, sister, Susan of Oakvile, his brother Keith of Westpoint and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was Thursday, December 27, 2018 at New Community Church, then laid to rest at the Hobart-Maple Valley cemetery in Maple Valley.