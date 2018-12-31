Kenny Munsinger, Tahoma High School class of 2018, graduated from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on December 21, following in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather who completed the same training there in 1956.At MCRD San Diego PVT Munsinger learned the basic fundamentals required of a Marine and earned the title during the transformation between civilian and Marine.

In January PVT Munsinger will begin four weeks of Marine Combat Training (MCT) at Camp Pendleton, California. Submitted by SSgt. Luis Vega and Cary Collins.