Road news and upcoming closures

Drilling work to restrict lanes on two bridges

Drilling operations will require daily lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following two bridges. Traffic will be directed through the work zones during these hours, and drivers should be prepared for delays.

Ames Lake Trestle Bridge/NE Ames Lake Road (near Carnation) – Jan. 8-14

Restricted area: West Snoqualmie Valley Road NE to NE 52nd Street

Scheduled to finish: 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14

View a map on the My Commute web page

S 277th Street Bridge (near Kent and Auburn) – Jan. 15-17

Restricted area: 55th Avenue S to West Valley Highway N

Scheduled to finish: Thursday, Jan. 17

View a map on the My Commute web page