2-hour delay for all schools in Kent – NO AM Preschool

There is a 2-hour delay for all schools due to wind-related conditions and power outages on Monday, January 7. No AM preschool. No out-of-district transportation. View standard bell times for each school at https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/domain/1098.

We continue to closely monitor the power outages and road conditions in Kent School District and aim to make school delay and cancellation decisions early so all families have time to make arrangements. If power is not restored to school sites by 5:15 a.m. on Monday, school will be cancelled for the day. Decisions about after school activities will be communicated as the situation unfolds throughout the day.