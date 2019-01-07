All Tahoma Schools have power

Power has been restored to all Tahoma schools and we will operate on regular schedules Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor schools and road conditions overnight and will advise families and staff if any changes occur.

We want to thank Puget Sound Energy repair crews for their outstanding work to restore electrical service following Sunday’s storm. We also want to thank our maintenance and custodial staff for their efforts to ensure all school heating and lighting systems work properly and that campuses are clear of storm debris.

