Black Diamond Police Reports Updated 1-8-19

On 12/11/2018, at approximately 8 p.m., officers were advised by a citizen that there was a collision on Black Diamond Ravensdale RD. Officers located the single car collision near the 30020 block of Black Diamond Ravensdale RD and after ensuring there were no injuries, gave responsibility of the collision to King County Sheriff’s department as it was in their jurisdiction. Officers cleared the scene after conducting traffic control.

On 12/12/18, about 9:25 a.m., an officer working court security at the Black Diamond Municipal Court arrested a subject in the court that had a Buckley warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and Buckley agreed to meet at the court to take custody of the suspect.

On 12/12/2018 between 5:22 and 6:30 p.m., an officer was contacted in the lobby of the Black Diamond Police Department regarding suspicious pornographic material found on her ex’s cellphone. The reporting party showed the officer the photographs that appeared tobe of underage, pre-teen females. The cell phone was taken as evidence and asearch warrant will be authored to search the phone.

On 12/13/2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officer responded to the 31100 block of 3rd Ave regarding a noise and party complaint. When officers arrived theywere unable to observe any party or loud music. Officers were again called to the residence later in the evening and advised the residents to shut down theparty and turn off the music. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 12/14/18, at approximately 0731 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 32500 block of Railroad AVE. After contacting two individuals in the vehicle it was discovered one had a misdemeanor warrant out of Enumclaw. The warrant was confirmed, the individual was then arrested and transported to the Enumclaw jail.

On 12/14/18, at approximately 11:05 a.m., Black Diamond Officers contacted an individual at the police department regarding a previous call involving a suspicious vehicle in the 32500 block of Railroad AVE. Officers were advised the vehicle had not changed location. Officers went to the location and contacted the driver. Royal Towing was contacted and the vehicle was towed from the location.

On Friday, 12/14/2018 around 6:45 p.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE for expired registration. Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver had a license status of Suspended in the 3rd Degree. The driver was cited and released at the scene, and the vehicle impounded.

On Saturday, 12/15/2018,around 5 p.m. Officers stopped a vehicle in the 23900 block of Roberts DR for a moving violation. Upon investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle had a license status of Suspended in the 3rd Degree. The driver was cited and released at the scene.

On Sunday, 12/16/2018, about 1:40 p.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 24400 block of Roberts DR for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run earlier in the night, and four individuals were detained and later released at the scene.