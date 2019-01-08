City of Maple Valley selects new management for Lake Wilderness Golf Course

After a formal and thorough review of several companies, the City of Maple Valley is excited to announce they have selected CourseCo to manage Lake Wilderness Golf Course (LWGC). On January 1, 2019, CourseCo took over the management and operations of LWGC, overseeing the golf course and property maintenance, staffing and training, food and beverage experience and training, merchandising, golf instruction, marketing and sales, and financial management.

“The golf course has remained relatively unchanged since the City purchased it back in 2006. The City Council wants to find ways to make the course more appealing to golfers and the site more accessible for non-golfers. We believe CourseCo is the right company to help the City achieve its goals,” said City Manager Laura Philpot.

CourseCo is a regional golf management firm with 35 properties under management. Known for their unique and innovative community programming, CourseCo is also the most decorated management company in the area of environmental leadership in the golf industry. Along with several national environmental leadership awards, CourseCo is the only golf management company to win the President’s Award for Environmental Leadership by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

“Being selected to manage Lake Wilderness golf course is an exciting honor for CourseCo,” says Michael Sharp, CEO and President of CourseCo. “As a very hands-on operator, our collective team will focus on fresh new programming and special events. Specifically, our programming is designed to serve the needs of the entire community in an effort to engage them and bring them to the Lake Wilderness Golf Course facility for fun and family recreation.”

About Lake Wilderness Golf Course

Lake Wilderness Golf Course is located in Maple Valley, one of the fastest growing communities in the region. Lake Wilderness Golf Course is an 18-hole golf facility with 5,292 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 70. Large natural fir trees line the fairways, creating a dramatic and challenging golf experience that rewards the accurate shotmaker. One of the rare golf courses that allow for a test of golf at every skill level, Lake Wilderness Golf Course is a very fun and enjoyable round of golf in an amazing resort-like setting. Originally designed by Ray Coleman, Lake Wilderness Golf Course first opened its doors to the public in 1929 and offers a rich tradition of service to golfers in the region.

For more information about the Lake Wilderness Golf Course, please contact Dave Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director, at (425) 432-9953 or dave.johnson@maplevalleywa.govdave.johnson@maplevalleywa.gov