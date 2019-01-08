City Seeks Economic Development Commission Member

The Maple Valley City Council is currently recruiting one individual who has economic development experience and is interested in serving in the capacity of Economic Development Commissioner. The Economic Development Commission makes recommendations to City Council by researching and studying topics related to economic development. In addition, the Commission will provide an annual report of the Council so as to ensure transparency.

In order to qualify for this appointment, the individual must possess subject matter expertise in business finance who is currently working or has worked for a financial institution such as a bank, credit union, or another type of financial institution which performs credit analysis and business lending. This Commission member will serve out the remainder of a two-year term, which ends in December 2020. The nine-member Commission meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Maple Valley City Hall.

The deadline for those wishing to be considered is Friday, January 18, 2019, by 5:00 p.m. Applicant interviews will be scheduled shortly thereafter. Applications may be picked up at Maple Valley City Hall located at 22017 SE Wax Road, Suite 200, or accessed through the City’s website at www.maplevalleywa.gov Click on City Government, then click on Citizen, Boards, Commissions and Committees, then click on Position Openings.

Questions concerning this position should be directed to Tim Morgan, Economic Development Manager or Andrew Dacuag, Deputy City Clerk at (425) 413-8800.