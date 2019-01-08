Discover Lake Wilderness Arboretum – A Local Treasure

Come enjoy a presentation that will brighten your day with pictures and interesting information about Maple Valley’s Lake Wilderness Arboretum.

This presentation by garden manager, Susan Goodell, will highlight all the beauty, charm, and history of that can be found in the Arboretum’s gardens, unique specimen plants, and Tribal Life Trail.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, is on January 23rd from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM and will be held in the Cedar Room at the Lake Wilderness Lodge.

The address is 22520 SE 248th in Maple Valley, WA.