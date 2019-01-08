Tahoma High School Graduate Completes Basic Training and Enters Army Ranger Training

Grayson Kibby, Tahoma High School class of 2018 graduate and 11 Bravo Infantryman, has completed Army basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Following Holiday Block Leave spent in Maple Valley, Kibby will return to Fort Benning to begin eight weeks of training to earn the tan beret in the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP).

Upon successful completion of RASP, Kibby will move on to Airborne School. Kibby reports that Army training has been tough “but it is God and your self-confidence that will help you succeed in any training that the Army has to offer. Be prepared to sleep in the rain and freezing temperatures.”

Among several factors, Kibby attributes the Military History of the United States course he took at Tahoma High School with Cary Collins as inspiring his decision to enlist in the Army.