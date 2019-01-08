Time for New Year’s Resolutions

It’s that time of year where we make promises to better ourselves, and our lives. Some we keep and some we don’t.

Your firefighters have some resolutions for you to consider that will help you, and your family, to stay safe in 2019.

Resolve to:

Change the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once this year.

Replace your alarms if they are beyond 10 years old.

Clean out your dryer lint trap after every use and have the exhaust cleaned periodically.

Have all carbon monoxide producing appliances such as gas stoves, hot water tanks, furnaces, and fire places professionally inspected.

Cut back shrubs in front of your home so that your address can be seen from the street.

Clean out your gutters before the next freeze.

Label the individual circuits in your panel.

Get in the habit of unplugging unused appliances and wrapping the cords up.

Stay in the kitchen when using the stove top.

Wash your hands regularly.

Get a physical.

Go for regular walks or some other form of daily exercise.

Eat a healthy diet.

Moderate alcohol consumption.

Wear your seat belt at all times.

Wear a bike helmet at all times.

Let’s make 2019, the Year of the Pig, the safest one yet.