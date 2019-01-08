WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality Collision

December 18, 2018 at approximately 5:00 a.m. Long Wells was standing at the intersection of 84thAve S. and the southbound ramp to State Route (SR) 167. Detectives believe Wells, wearing dark clothing and a bright blue backpack, was standing at the west edge of the crosswalk waiting to cross the street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Detectives are searching to talk to any witnesses of the collision or anyone who may have seen Ms. Wells the morning of the collision.

Please contact Washington State Patrol Detective Todd Early

todd.early@wsp.wa.gov

(425)401-7747 with information.