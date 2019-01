Around  around 11 a.m. near B Street NW and 30th Street NW, a woman riding on a mobility scooter was killed when she collided with a UPS truck in Auburn Wednesday morning.

She fell out of her chair at impact and was run over by the truck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and told investigators he didn’t see her.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Information obtained by Komo News 4