Bruce Charles Piersall Passed Away

Bruce Charles Piersall, 59, passed away on December 25 at his home in Seattle, Washington. Bruce was born to Charles Frank Piersall, and Patricia Ann Crandall (nee Clay) on May 6, 1959, in Huntington, West Virginia. He leaves behind his father, Charles, in Pocatello, Idaho, and his mother, Patricia, of Niantic, Connecticut. Bruce was the beloved eldest brother to Dianna Vosburg of Holliston, Massachusetts and Sharma Piersall, of Niantic. Bruce grew up in Old Mystic, Connecticut and attended Stonington High School. Bruce also leaves behind his loving partner, Ida Carroll, and her family, of Seattle, Washington.

Bruce served in the Navy and he also worked as a landscaper in the Seattle area. He enjoyed nature and fishing, and he appreciated the rugged beauty of the West Coast. For the last several years, Bruce worked at Seattle’s stadium, a job he enjoyed.

Bruce was a highly social person and liked to talk with people he met, and he was known for his kindness, gentle nature, and sense of humor. Bruce was also a devoted Christian.

A Funeral Service will take place at Niantic Baptist Church, 443 Main Street, Niantic, CT on Friday, January 11, 2019. Funeral Service will begin at 11am.