On Monday, January 7, the Area Council held its regular monthly meeting. Local adult beverage businesses were discussed and Area Council Officers for 2019 were elected.

Area Council Officer Elections

At its first monthly meeting of the year the Area Council conducts internal elections for its Officers. The positions and duties are: Chair: Maintain Council operations and interfaces and preside at all meetings; Vice-Chair: Serve in the absence of the Chair and Chair the Public Relations Committee which manages Area Council member elections; Recording Secretary: Prepare and distribute Council meeting minutes; Corresponding Secretary: Prepare and transmit all Council correspondence, author articles on activities, and control web site content; and Treasurer: Receive and be accountable for all Council funds, maintain accounts, and pay all obligations.

For 2019 the Area Council elected Steve Hiester as Chair; Mike Thompson as Vice-Chair; Celia Parker as Recording Secretary; Peter Rimbos as Corresponding Secretary; and Sue Neuner as Treasurer. All officers immediately assumed their duties for the new year.

Local Adult Beverage Businesses

As a follow-up to an Area Council meeting of both its Economic Committee and Growth Management Committee held in late December, local brewery business owners and concerned members of the Public were invited to discuss issues related to existing businesses and King County’s proposed Adult Beverage Ordinance.

Both the Lumber House Brewery in Hobart and Four Horseman Brewery in the Green River Valley voiced concerns with interpretation of King County code and difficulties in obtaining permits. Neighbors of the Lumber House Brewery in Hobart expressed concerns regarding related traffic and noise.

The Area Council is taking into consideration the concerns of both the businesses and neighboring property owners in formulating a reasonable approach to not only keeping our rural area rural, but also supporting our local businesses that are compatible with the rural environment while maintaining landowners’ rights and responsibilities. The Area Council believes a balance can be reached through judicious understanding of the facts, laws, and concerns of all citizens.

This issue has been followed by the Area Council countywide for over 18 months. Formal comments were submitted to King County on the proposed Adult Beverage Ordinance in response to the 2018 King County Sammamish Valley Wine and Beverage Study.

King County Comprehensive Plan Mid-Point Update

On January 2 the King County Executive transmitted his proposed Scope of Work (www.kingcounty.gov/compplan/) to the King County Council for the 2020 King County Comprehensive Plan (KCCP) 4-Yr Mid-Point Update.This will be the first ever KCCP “Mid-Point”8-yr Major Update cycle—previously Major Updates were conducted every 4 years.

Following King County Council adoption of a final version of the Scope of Work, the Area Council will invite members of King County Executive’s Office to meet with our community. This will take place during one of our monthly meetings this Spring.

A Public Review Draft will be released in July, with a 30-day public comment period. The King County Executive’s Final Recommended 2020 KCCP 4-Yr Mid-Point Update will be transmitted to the King County Council by the end of September.

At each stage described above the Area Council’s four major subject-matter committees (Economic Development, Environment, Growth Management, and Transportation) will conduct reviews and draft comments. The Area Council will review all committee comments and provide detailed sets of comments to the King County Executive’s Office and the King County Council. Please visit the Area Council’s web site for more information: www.gmvuac.org.

Upcoming Monthly Meetings (first Monday—if a Holiday, then the second Monday – of the month, 7 – 9:30 PM, at the Fire Station located at the SE corner of SE 231st St & SR-169 intersection across from the Police Precinct. All members of the Public are welcome to attend. Each meeting begins with an open Public Comment period.)

February 4 – New Department of Local Services Director, John Taylor, will discuss the purpose and makeup of the new department, meant to serve all unincorporated area citizens of King County.

March 4 – The State Department of Ecology will provide updates on both the Landsburg and Reserve Silica mine cleanup operations that the Area Council has been following for several years.

Your Area Council serves as an all-volunteer, locally elected advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District. For more in- formation, please visit: www.gmvuac.org.

The 16-seat Area Council currently has two open seats. If you would like to be considered for Area Council membership, please send such a request to: info@gmvuac.org.