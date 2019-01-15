Taking God at His Word

In the Old Testament book of Isaiah chapter 22, the prophet Isaiah prophesied judgment upon the tribe of Judah. Isaiah told of impending judgment by the kingdom of Babylon because of the tribe’s rebellion and unrepentant hearts.

God told them through the prophet Isaiah that their leaders would be captured without a bow, their valleys would be full of chariots, and horseman would be at their gate. Despite the prediction of great judgment, repentance and renewed trust in the Lord did not follow. Isaiah said: “The Lord, the Lord Almighty, called you on that day to weep and to wail, to tear out your hair and put on sackcloth. But see, there is joy and revelry, slaughtering of cattle and killing of sheep, eating of meat and drinking of wine! ‘Let us eat and drink,’ you say, ‘for tomorrow we die!’” – Isaiah 22:12-13.

Judah did not repent and trust in the Lord, but rather said they could do it on their own. They trusted in their own resources and Isaiah told them: “You counted the buildings in Jerusalem and tore down houses to strengthen the wall. You built a reservoir between the two walls for the water of the Old Pool, but you did not look to the One who made it, or have regard for the One who planned it long ago.” – Isaiah 22:10-11. In their rebellion, they indulged in the sins of immorality, false worship, even offering up their children to false gods, all while professing to know God – Jeremiah 32:32-35.

Is this not like so many today that hear and know of God’s judgment for sin, yet continue to ignore the warnings? We say we do not need God, we live our own lives, do our own things, use our own strength, and do it in our own way. Sometimes we succeed. In His Grace, God allowed Judah time to repent, sustaining them in a few battles, but they did not survive Babylon who God sent to judge them. You may survive a few on your own, but in the end survival does not matter, only where we stand with God.

The Lord made His truth very clear. The question is how do we respond; like Judah who said let us eat and drink for tomorrow we die,or with repentance and obedience as they should have? The Lord wants us to be reconciled to Him. Sin has separated us, but He has made the way for us to know and stand in righteousness before Him – John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”

This is the love of God. Jesus invites you,“Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28.

