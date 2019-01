Editor, the VOICE:

On behalf of all of us at the Maple Valley Food Bank we wanted to say THANK YOU to this community for rallying behind our us this holiday season. Over 750 holiday baskets were distributed to our clients. And because of your generous gift donations, nearly 1000 kids woke up to gifts under the tree Christmas morning. Thank you for giving back!

Thank you,

Sigurros Welborn

Program & Volunteer Coordinator

Maple Valley Food Bank